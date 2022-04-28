Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Hunter Fieri, son of the King of Flavortown, is using plant-based recipes to make his own mark on the culinary world

Posted at 5:44 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 17:44:41-04

There is new royalty in Flavortown. Hunter Fieri, son of Guy, is making a name for himself in the culinary world. He just released a new documentary named, “What Plants Can Do,” which focused on making food with plant-based ingredients. He joined us to tell us about his inspiration.

“Everything in life is about balance, right? I grew up eating plant-based products. My grandparents were very, very into vegetarian lifestyle,” says Fieri. “So was my aunt. And that's just kind of always been a practice for us.”

He also has a partnership with the plant-based pasta brand ZENB. Being a pasta lover himself, Fieri shared why he likes the brand.

“Why not work with a great company like ZENB who produces a pasta that's gluten-free, high in fiber, and high in protein,” Fieri says. “And it’s made out of 100% yellow peas. You can't beat that and it's a great way to eat pasta.”

For more information, visit ZENB.com for recipes and to watch his documentary.

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by ZENB

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors