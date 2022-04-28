Hunter Fieri, son of the King of Flavortown, is using plant-based recipes to make his own mark on the culinary world

There is new royalty in Flavortown. Hunter Fieri, son of Guy, is making a name for himself in the culinary world. He just released a new documentary named, “What Plants Can Do,” which focused on making food with plant-based ingredients. He joined us to tell us about his inspiration.

“Everything in life is about balance, right? I grew up eating plant-based products. My grandparents were very, very into vegetarian lifestyle,” says Fieri. “So was my aunt. And that's just kind of always been a practice for us.”

He also has a partnership with the plant-based pasta brand ZENB. Being a pasta lover himself, Fieri shared why he likes the brand.

“Why not work with a great company like ZENB who produces a pasta that's gluten-free, high in fiber, and high in protein,” Fieri says. “And it’s made out of 100% yellow peas. You can't beat that and it's a great way to eat pasta.”

For more information, visit ZENB.com for recipes and to watch his documentary.

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by ZENB