Hurricane Season 2024: Expert Josh Morgerman Shares Key Insights and Preparation Tips

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by James Hardie. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Josh Morgerman, a seasoned hurricane expert, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the unique 2024 hurricane season and share vital tips for hurricane preparation and recovery.

Morgerman described the 2024 hurricane season as one of the most unusual he’s ever observed, with early intense storms like Hurricane Barrel—a record-breaking July Category Five—followed by a lull during peak season, and a flurry of late-season storms, including those impacting Florida.

“This pattern is typical,” Morgerman said, highlighting how specific regions can experience clusters of hits in consecutive years.

Morgerman emphasized the importance of hurricane-resistant homes, particularly in Southeast Florida, a region with a long history of devastating storms like Hurricane Andrew and the Great Miami Hurricane of 1926.

Here are his top three recommendations:



Focus on Your Roof: Ensure your roof is up to date. Consider investing in a metal standing seam roof, which Morgerman described as the gold standard for hurricane resistance. Protect Your Windows: Install impact-resistant glass or use heavy-duty storm shutters. These measures prevent glass shattering from flying debris. Reinforce Your Siding: Morgerman called a home’s siding its "coat of armor." He recommended using fiber cement siding, which is resistant to wind, rain, debris, and even fire. His personal choice was James Hardie fiber cement siding, an industry leader in climate-engineered protection.

Morgerman praised Miami-Dade County as the national leader in hurricane-resistant standards, encouraging residents to take pride in their region’s proactive approach to safety.

For additional resources on hurricane-resistant home materials and preparation tips, Morgerman recommends visitingjameshardie.com.