ICA Miami To Host Annual Family Fest in With Miami Design District

Posted at 6:10 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 18:10:03-04

ICA Miami Director of Education and Community Engagement, Lisa Fernandez, joined Inside South Florida to share the details about their upcoming Family Fest event happening October 15  from 1-4pm in partnership with the Miami Design District.

100% of the proceeds will benefit the ICA Miami Contemporary Art Museum’s education and community initiatives.

“We have our amazing education department which offers a number of community programs,” says Fernandez. “It’s all free to schools, to local community organizations, and we work with a broad range of demographics from students who are underserved to students who are on track to study fine arts. We work with elementaries to high schools, and again, everything we provide to the community is free.”

For more information, visit ICAmiami.org

