Iconic 1000 Miglia Race Comes to South Florida

The legendary 1000 (pronounced Mille) Miglia race, known for its rich history and iconic status in the automotive world, is making its debut in South Florida. This exciting announcement was made at the Biltmore Hotel, revealing that the renowned race will take place in Miami in February 2025.

Originating nearly a century ago in Italy, the 1000 Miglia is a speed race that has captured the imagination of car enthusiasts worldwide. The race, which began in 1927, runs from Brescia to Rome and back, covering a distance of roughly 1000 Roman miles. This historic event has featured some of the most beautiful and iconic automotive brands such as Maserati, Lamborghini, Alfa Romeo, and many other classic vintage and luxury vehicles.

Francesca Parolin, the general director of the 1000 Miglia organization, shared the race's origins: "The 1000 Miglia was the speed race that ran in Italy from 1927 up to 1957. It was a speed race on open roads from Brescia to Rome and back. The distance was roughly 1000 Roman miles, and that's why they call it 1000 Miglia."

The 1000 Miglia is not just a race; it's a celebration of automotive history and culture. The race combines the thrill of competition with the elegance and style of vintage and modern luxury cars. This unique blend creates a captivating experience for both spectators and participants.

Mario Liguori, vice president and executive director of the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida, explained the significance of bringing the event to Miami: "We chose Miami, Florida because we think it's the best market for these kinds of events. They already have experience in Japan, China, and the Emirates, so we needed to come to the U.S. now."

The race will be a regulated event featuring various classes, including original 1000 Miglia cars, classic icons, hypercars, and supercars. Participants will compete for valuable prizes while enjoying the authentic 1000 Miglia experience, which combines the Italian lifestyle with the vibrant culture of Florida.

Spectators can look forward to a grand celebration of automotive history. The race will feature 1000 Miglia cars from 1927 to 1957, as well as post-1000 Miglia era cars, including modern supercars. According to Mara New, Italian actress and goodmother of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida, "Even if you come to see cars [from the 1950s], supercars can take part in the race – Ferrari described the 1000 Miglia as the most beautiful race in the world." This event promises to be a beautiful traveling museum of automotive excellence.

For more information on the 1000 Miglia race and upcoming events, visit 1000miglia.it.