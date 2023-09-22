If You Give a Child a Book campaign’s rhyme and reason

Philanthropic Development Manager, Kaeli Erskine, joined Inside South Florida to share the Scripps Howard Fund’s vision for its If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

“Unfortunately, there are book deserts or places in our country where children don't have access to books, and when children don’t have access to books, that instantly sets them behind,” says Erskine. “We really recognize that this is just something that we want to get ahead of. We want to shine a light on this issue, and we want to make a difference.”

To donate, text WSFL to 50155.