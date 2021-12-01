If you're an aspiring entrepreneur, Life Surge is for you

Life Surge is a one-day, life-changing event where thousands of local Christian business leaders gather live and in person.

Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, kick-starting your own career, or completely out of the workforce, Life Surge is for you.

"Our CEO wanted to help people realize that you can have both a church and business life and truly dive into all of your dreams while sustaining a healthy, happy life," stated Lauren Nielsen, Public Relations Coordinator.

Some of the speakers attending Life Surge include Tim Tebow, Willie Robertson, and more.

The event will be held at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center on December 2nd, from 8 AM-5:30 PM and the event is free to the public.

For more on this event, visit LifeSurge.com.