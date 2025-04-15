IgniteRF: The Minimally Invasive Face and Body Treatment Everyone's Talking About

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Doctors PR. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As more people seek aesthetic treatments with natural-looking results and little to no downtime, new technology is stepping in to deliver. According to surveys, 80% of patients now prefer minimally invasive procedures—especially when it comes to skin tightening and body contouring.

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Georges J. Samaha of La Clinique Privée Plastic Surgery in Miami and Dubai joined Inside South Florida to share how cutting-edge treatments like IgniteRF, QuantumRF, and Morpheus8 are changing the game.

What is IgniteRF?

“IgniteRF is one of the beautiful new platforms created by InMode, which has been in the practice for a long period of time now,” says Dr. Samaha.

It combines minimally invasive and non-invasive technologies to contour and tighten skin both after liposuction and as a standalone treatment. The platform includes:



BodyTite for post-lipo skin retraction (essential, since lipo removes fat—not skin).

FaceTite and AccuTite, to address jawline, neck, and facial definition.

Quantum RF, ideal for in-office contouring of the arms, abdomen, and back—no surgery or anesthesia required.

What is Morpheus8?

Morpheus8 is a micro-needling + radiofrequency treatment used for skin retraction and texture refinement. It’s painless, performed in-office, and requires minimal downtime, though results are optimized over three sessions spaced 4–6 weeks apart.

“Usually my patients put their favorite playlists playing on the background. Very minimal downtime, doesn't really hurt, and patients really love it,” Dr. Samaha said.

What Do Patients Say?

Whether clients want subtle enhancement or a non-surgical alternative, these treatments provide a customizable solution for a wide range of concerns—from loose skin to contour definition.

Dr. Samaha and his brother practice at La Clinique Privée in Miami and Dubai, treating a global clientele and helping clients look and feel their best, one high-tech treatment at a time.

To learn more or book a visit, go to LaClinique-Privee.com.