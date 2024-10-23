Imagine a Day Without Water: Reflecting on the Importance of Water and Infrastructure Needs

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Imagine A Day Without Water. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Christy Harowski, campaign director for the Imagine a Day Without Water campaign, discussed the significance of this annual national day of action. Marking its 10th anniversary, Imagine a Day Without Water invites people across the country to reflect on the value of water and raise awareness for the need to invest in aging water infrastructure.

Christy highlighted findings from the 2024 Value of Water Index, which revealed that 88% of voters ranked access to clean and safe water among their top three priorities. The poll demonstrates the broad recognition of water's critical role in daily life, alongside economic improvement and reducing inflation.

The issue of aging water infrastructure remains pressing, as much of the nation’s systems are over 100 years old, leading to frequent water main breaks—one every two minutes, according to Christy. While recent federal funding through the bipartisan infrastructure law has been a positive step, more investment is necessary to ensure all Americans have access to safe water.

For those wanting to participate, Christy encouraged viewers to explore the resources available on the campaign’s website, imagineadaywithoutwater.org, where people can take action by sharing their water stories, contacting elected officials, or even exploring careers in water.

For more information and to join the conversation, visit imagineadaywithoutwater.org and use the hashtag #ImagineADayWithoutWater.