iMordecai premieres in South Florida on February 8th

Posted at 7:00 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 19:00:07-05

iMordecai’s Writer and Director, Marvin Samel, joined Inside South Florida to talk about the makings of the film and its significance.

“iMordecai is a dramatic comedy about a Holocaust survivor and what happens when his beat-to-hell flip phone finally dies,” says Samel. “His son, Marvin, takes him kicking and screaming to get an iPhone. When he’s handed the phone and looks at it, that sets him on a journey.”

iMordecai is a film that pays homage to the filmmaker’s family.

“I made this film to honor my parents and that my children will remember their grandmother. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease,” says Samel.

For showtimes and tour dates, visit imordecai.com

