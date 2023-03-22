Impact of black women in fashion

Supermodel, Veronica Webb, joined Inside South Florida to share the impact that women of color have had in the fashion industry.

“On the visual side, one of the biggest contributions that we make is showing black people as symbols of aspiration and luxury life. says Webb. “Fashion is really trying to show you how to bring out your own beauty so that it creates a universal message. That’s the really important thing about seeing women of every different size, color, preference and orientation.”

For more information, visit @VeronicaWebb or WebbOnTheFly.com