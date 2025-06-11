Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

IMPORTANCE OF USCIS APPOINTMENTS

IMPORTANCE OF USCIS APPOINTMENTS
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Immigration Law Counsel. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

U.S. Immigration Law Counsel Managing Attorney, Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez, Esq., discusses the importance of attending USCIS interviews and immigration court hearings. She emphasizes the critical nature of being present at these proceedings, especially due to the increasing reports of individuals being detained by ICE during interviews or court appearances. They highlight that applicants who may not be aware of any underlying deportation orders can find themselves in precarious situations if they fail to attend.

The conversation underscores the potential consequences of not participating in these legal processes. For example, those married to U.S. citizens may unknowingly walk into tricky situations without proper representation, risking removal if their cases are dismissed in court or if they are ordered deported in absentia due to their absence.

To better prepare for these situations, Movassaghi Gonzalez advises consulting with an experienced immigration attorney. They offer a comprehensive case analysis and assistance with accessing immigration files through the Freedom of Information Act to understand an applicant's background. This process helps individuals navigate their legal standing and prepares them for what to expect in interviews or court hearings.

For those seeking help, she encourages reaching out for representation, noting that assistance is available across all 50 states via phone or virtual consultations. Interested individuals are directed to call (954) 589-1180 or visit their website at us-ilc.com for more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com