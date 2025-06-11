IMPORTANCE OF USCIS APPOINTMENTS

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Immigration Law Counsel. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

U.S. Immigration Law Counsel Managing Attorney, Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez, Esq., discusses the importance of attending USCIS interviews and immigration court hearings. She emphasizes the critical nature of being present at these proceedings, especially due to the increasing reports of individuals being detained by ICE during interviews or court appearances. They highlight that applicants who may not be aware of any underlying deportation orders can find themselves in precarious situations if they fail to attend.

The conversation underscores the potential consequences of not participating in these legal processes. For example, those married to U.S. citizens may unknowingly walk into tricky situations without proper representation, risking removal if their cases are dismissed in court or if they are ordered deported in absentia due to their absence.

To better prepare for these situations, Movassaghi Gonzalez advises consulting with an experienced immigration attorney. They offer a comprehensive case analysis and assistance with accessing immigration files through the Freedom of Information Act to understand an applicant's background. This process helps individuals navigate their legal standing and prepares them for what to expect in interviews or court hearings.

For those seeking help, she encourages reaching out for representation, noting that assistance is available across all 50 states via phone or virtual consultations. Interested individuals are directed to call (954) 589-1180 or visit their website at us-ilc.com for more information.

