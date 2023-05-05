Watch Now
Impress Mom on Mothers’ Day with 1-800 Flowers

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 18:30:03-04

1-800 Flowers.com's Lifestyle Expert, Chassie Post, joined Inside South Florida and reveals the hottest floral trends and gift ideas for Mothers’ Day and beyond!

“You can go low maintenance with this reclaimed wood succulent centerpiece, or you can go for the calathea rattlesnake plant,” says Post. “It's getting a lot of buzz because it's our plant of the year, and it symbolizes good luck and positivity.”

For more information, visit 1800Flowers.com/Chassie-Post and use code: CHASSIE20 for 20% off your purchase.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Mega Media Worldwide.

