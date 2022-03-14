Impress your friends this St. Patty’s Day with these drinks from Mixologist Paul Zahn

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and there is no better way to celebrate than with some themed drinks. Mixologist and Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn showed us the best drinks to make this holiday.

Zahn says you can’t celebrate St. Patty’s without some Jameson Irish Whiskey. Enjoying the new Jameson with natural orange flavors is the perfect way to start off your St. Patrick’s day the right way. If you find yourself getting tired this holiday, you can always get a boost with a coffee cocktail by Licor 43. Licor 43 is made with 43 natural ingredients and its vanilla notes go great with a shot of espresso. Go green in more than one way for St. Patrick’s by trying out some “mother nature approved” Vodka by Koskenkorva.

Drinks aren't the only way to go green this St. Patty's. Green Gorilla offers a variety of sustainable CBD products from face cream all the way to dog treats.