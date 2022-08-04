Improve the appearance of your floors and upholstery with Zerorez

Our floors and soft surfaces take a beating and maintaining their cleanliness and appearance can be tough. Zerorez of Miami’s General Manager, Justo Martin, joined Inside South Florida to share how their process improves the appearance of your floors and upholstery.

“We do not use any water, zero water. We put it through a generator and raise the pH in the water. It cleans like it is a degreaser,” says Martin. “We do not use any soap, surfactant, or detergent. It literally cleans your surfaces without leaving any residue behind.”

Zerorez’s unique cleaning process is what sets it apart from its competitors.

“The water is charged, and it releases its charge as soon as it hits the surface,” says Martin.

To improve the appearance of your tile floors, clean and seal them periodically says Martin.

“You want to clean and seal your tile every 18 to 24 months. Your grout is extremely porous. If you don't get it sealed and spill something, it becomes a stain,” says Martin. “Obviously, if there are more people in the home and more friction on the tile, then you want to get it sealed and cleaned a little quicker.”

Zerorez offers a variety of solutions to accommodate your cleaning demands.

“We clean and protect carpets. We clean area rugs and provide pet treatments,” says Martin. “We can also clean upholstery.”

For more information, visit ZerorezMiami.com or call 786-607-7630

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Zerorez.