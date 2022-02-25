Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Improve your health with compression socks

Posted at 9:58 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 09:58:58-05

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor Pill Box Pharmacies and Medical Supply is the place to shop for all your health and wellness needs. They are committed to helping their customers find the right product. Pharmacist and owner Steve Pressman and territorial manager for Sigvaris Group, Naomi Levy, told us about compression stockings and why they stand out from the rest.

Sigvaris offers medical-grade thigh-highs, knee-highs, and pantyhose. At Pill Box, you can get measured to make sure the product fits and works correctly. Ordering online and getting the wrong size could result in pinching of the skin, or the socks slipping down throughout the day. There is also an entire line of sports hosiery for men and women.

Stop by one of the Pill Box locations and mention this segment to get one free pair for every three you buy!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors