Improve your health with compression socks

Pill Box Pharmacies and Medical Supply is the place to shop for all your health and wellness needs. They are committed to helping their customers find the right product. Pharmacist and owner Steve Pressman and territorial manager for Sigvaris Group, Naomi Levy, told us about compression stockings and why they stand out from the rest.

Sigvaris offers medical-grade thigh-highs, knee-highs, and pantyhose. At Pill Box, you can get measured to make sure the product fits and works correctly. Ordering online and getting the wrong size could result in pinching of the skin, or the socks slipping down throughout the day. There is also an entire line of sports hosiery for men and women.

Stop by one of the Pill Box locations and mention this segment to get one free pair for every three you buy!


