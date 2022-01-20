Improve your physical and mental health this year

Whether you want to improve your outlook on life or find something to boost your energy, lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell has you covered.

For those that want to work on their hair regrowth, the Nioxin Hair Regrowth Kit is a new 3-part hair care regimen that provides a solution for regrowing hair and nourishing the scalp foundation for thicker, fuller hair. The kit comes with a 30-day supply of shampoo, conditioner, and hair regrowth treatment, which is 2% minoxidil for women and 5% minoxidil for men to jumpstart your hair regrowth journey. Minoxidil is FDA approved and is the only clinically proven treatment to help regrow hair.

JustAnswer.Com provides affordable online access to professional experts, 24/7. Chat with lawyers, doctors, vets, mechanics, and more. It’s a platform that connects people with live, verified, vetted experts for real-time assistance, insight, and answers to questions and problems. With more than 12,000 experts across 700 categories, JustAnswer provides access to affordable professionals to support your 2022 wellness, financial, home improvement goals with CPAs and financial experts or home improvement specialists as well as support New Year’s Resolutions of improving health and relationship goals by connecting you with doctors and mental health specialists. JustAnswer.com has subscriptions available for $40-$70 per month.

This is the perfect gym bag essential and better alternative to energy drinks and shots. Powerful, long-lasting, energy gummies made with real fruits and available in three flavors: Elderberry, Valencia Orange, and Tropical. Each pouch of GummiShot features a simple label with ingredients you can read and contain three gummies that contain 75mg of natural caffeine each, which is roughly equivalent to a cup of coffee for one gummy and 225mg per pouch which is higher than other leading regular strength energy shots. You can find them on Gummishot.com or Amazon, for $9.97 for 3 Pack.

For those looking to live with more intention and purpose this year, the book "Holy S**t We’re Alive" is a great guide to help with your journey. The book is by Doug Cartwright, founder of The Daily Shifts, an online platform that helps you find better habits, wellness tips, and inner peace. It’s part memoir of Doug’s personal experiences and also part self-help book where he gives insights about how to find self-love and create a meaningful life. It's super deep, poignant, and at times very funny leaving you feeling inspired, refreshed, and super energized.

Great time to make resolutions and refresh your routines – especially with your pets! Chewy is a one-stop-shop for everything your pets need from daily essentials to medications. Health is top of mind for all of us and Pet Parents want to improve their pets’ health and hygiene like finger toothbrushes, Frisco grooming kits, or supplements to help with digestion, immune system, and heart or joint health. Also, this is a great time to get organized and on a routine with automatic feeders, cute toy baskets, and treat jars. And, encourage our pets to be more active with new GPS Tracker Collars. Chewy helps our pets stay happy and healthy this year!