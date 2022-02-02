Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Improving your pet's dental health is easier than ever

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:58 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 13:58:27-05

Pet parents, did you know February is Dog Dental Awareness Month? It can be hard making sure your furry friend has the best dental health, but Dawn McCarthy has some great ideas for how to keep their smiles sparkling.

Reading the labels on food and treats is crucial to dental health. When picking the best treats, think of the acronym ONES, oral care, nutrition, enhanced wellness, and safety. The shape of the treat should be able to scrub and floss the dog's teeth, provide at least 25% protein, help overall health and appearance, and be safe to eat without fracturing teeth or cutting gums.

Yummy Combs is a great option for dogs. The size and shape prevent dogs from swallowing them whole while providing optimal nutrition. Yummy Combs come in multiple sizes for dogs of all shapes and sizes. Throughout the month of February, Pet Supermarket stores are offering a buy-one-get-one-free special offer so your dogs can try these great treats.

Head to DawnsCorner.com so she can connect you to your closest Pet Supermarket locations and more information on Yummy Combs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors