Improving your pet's dental health is easier than ever

Pet parents, did you know February is Dog Dental Awareness Month? It can be hard making sure your furry friend has the best dental health, but Dawn McCarthy has some great ideas for how to keep their smiles sparkling.

Reading the labels on food and treats is crucial to dental health. When picking the best treats, think of the acronym ONES, oral care, nutrition, enhanced wellness, and safety. The shape of the treat should be able to scrub and floss the dog's teeth, provide at least 25% protein, help overall health and appearance, and be safe to eat without fracturing teeth or cutting gums.

Yummy Combs is a great option for dogs. The size and shape prevent dogs from swallowing them whole while providing optimal nutrition. Yummy Combs come in multiple sizes for dogs of all shapes and sizes. Throughout the month of February, Pet Supermarket stores are offering a buy-one-get-one-free special offer so your dogs can try these great treats.

Head to DawnsCorner.com so she can connect you to your closest Pet Supermarket locations and more information on Yummy Combs.

