"In the Dark" returns for a new season on the CW

In the Dark is back for season three and has already been renewed for season four. Star of the hit show Perry Mattfeld, who plays Murphy, gave us the inside scoop on what to look forward to, and even an update on how Pretzel is doing.

"He's in the outskirts of Toronto, on beautiful, multiple acres of just grass, and rolling and swimming, and the happiest dog ever," she said of her canine co-star.

She also says you should rewatch season two's finale because the premiere of season three picks up just seconds after and the pace won't slow down from there. The new season will also feature a special episode that feels like a short movie where Murphy is on her own.

In one word, Mattfeld says this season is about forgiveness. You can tune in and see where the forgiveness takes the cast on Wednesdays at 9 here on WSFL-TV.