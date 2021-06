Time for some movie fun! Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway, the sequel to the 2018 hit, is in theaters and this time around Peter Rabbit has created a home for himself with his makeshift family, but can't seem to shake off his mischievous reputation. Watch as he takes his journey outside in a garden, where he has to decide what sort of bunny he wants to be.

Watch to see Miriam on a local farm, with some real life Peter Rabbits, in honor of the release of the film!