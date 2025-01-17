Inclusive Skincare Line Jorovi Launches, Offering All-in-One Solutions for Glowing Skin

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jorovi Skincare. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Viviana Cerra, CEO of Jorovi Skincare, recently appeared on Inside South Florida to share the story behind her inclusive skincare line and its mission to help people feel confident in their own skin.

Jorovi, founded by Viviana and her sister, draws inspiration from her roots in Havana, Cuba, and her desire to create a skincare line that is inclusive and empowering. “It’s a dream come true,” Viviana shared. “I always have this mission in mind to help people feel more confident and to accept who they are, no matter gender or background.”

The idea for Jorovi was born during a casual gathering with friends, where Viviana expressed her vision of helping people feel confident. After months of research and collaboration with labs, the sisters developed a line designed to meet diverse skincare needs.

Jorovi Skincare focuses on lightweight, easy-to-use products designed to target the five major signs of aging:



Fine lines and wrinkles Roughness Dryness Sagging Dullness