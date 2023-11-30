Indeed Hiring Lab Report Explores Shifts in Job Market for 2024

Indeed Hiring Lab Economist, Cory Stahle, joined Inside South Florida to share insights on the future of the job market in 2024, Artificial Intelligence in the workplace, and go-to resources for job seekers and employers.

“When we started off 2023, there was a lot of fear of a potential recession happening. And what's most notable is that, at least, you know, with a month left ago, that we still have not seen that recession come about,” says Stahle. “And so, what this Trends report is doing is it's basically kind of asking this larger question, which is, ‘how can we carry forward the labor market, the economy that we saw in 2023, which was overall pretty resilient into 2024?’ And so what we've identified in this trend report is five different things that we're going to be watching to see how 2023 translates into 2024 as we move into the new year.”

For more information, visit Indeed.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Indeed.