Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Indoor air safety

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:51 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 09:51:43-04

The World Health Organization estimates that 3.8 million premature deaths are caused each year by indoor air pollution. October is National Indoor Air Quality Month and now with covid-19, indoor air quality has become a critical issue that’s generating global attention. Dr. Taz Bhatia is teaming up with Ambius to discuss the newest virus killing technology and to promote indoor air safety

Dr. Bhatia says we spend about 90% of our time indoors, leaving us susceptible to airborne pathogens especially when we're in shared spaces. To improve the air quality in workplaces and homes, Ambius has created the Virus Killer. This product comes in personal and larger sizes, with a patented filtration system to neutralize and deactivate viral particles.

Whether it's home or your workplace, the Virus Killer can protect you from sneaky airborne pathogens like ones from household cleaning supplies, flooring, and even appliances. You can click here to see the options you have to keep the air around you clean.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors