Indulge in Authentic Greek Cuisine at Calista Taverna in Coral Gables

Coral Gables, nestled in Miami-Dade County, boasts a gem of Greek gastronomy: Calista Greek Seafood Taverna. Owned and helmed by Thomas Fotouras, a Greek native with a passion for authentic flavors, this restaurant offers a culinary journey to Greece right in the heart of Florida.

"I'm born and raised in Greece. I've been living in the States for the last 14 years," Thomas shares. "I moved here from New York three years ago, and it was the best thing I've ever done in my life."

At Calista Taverna, the essence of Greek cuisine lies in top-notch ingredients sourced from around the globe. From fresh fish to premium cuts of lamb, each dish is a celebration of quality and tradition.

The menu at Calista Taverna offers a tantalizing array of Greek delights, from grilled branzino to succulent lamb chops and shrimp Santorini. The lamb chops, imported from Australia, are marinated with fresh garlic and rosemary, then grilled to perfection. Meanwhile, the shrimp Santorini, sourced from the Gulf of Mexico, are cooked with garlic, feta, and a touch of Ouzo for a burst of Mediterranean flavor. One of their standouts is their branzino, which they import from Greece. Thomas explains that the branzino is very simply made, grilled with olive oil, extra virgin olive oil from Greece, lemon juice, and oregano also imported from Greece.

As diners savor each bite, they're transported to the sun-drenched shores of Greece, where food is not just sustenance but a celebration of life. "I feel very proud that people in the Gables they're embracing and enjoying authentic Greek cuisine," Thomas beams.

For those eager to experience the flavors of Greece, Calista Greek Seafood Taverna in Coral Gables is a must-visit destination. Whether you're a connoisseur of Greek cuisine or simply seeking an unforgettable dining experience, this restaurant promises to delight your taste buds and transport you to the enchanting land of Greece.