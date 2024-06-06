Indulge in Decadence with The Blakery's Cookie King

Renowned "Cookie King", Blake Warman, known for crafting the best cookies you'll ever taste, joined Inside South Florida to share the sweet secrets behind his “blakery's” success.

When asked about The Blakery, Blake described it as more than just a place to get cookies. "The Blakery is basically your foodie friend, the best cookie you've ever had. Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, we have 12 core flavors with one cookie of the month. They're all stuffed with different sweets and hand-decorated. So, kind of like edible works of art," he explained.

Blake's confidence in his cookies is evident. "I stand by it. Didn't go to pastry school, but I can create a damn good cookie," he proudly stated.

One of the standout aspects of The Blakery is its fun and quirky brand personality. "I wanted to create more than just a cookie, I wanted to create an experience. From the moment you place your order to the moment you get the delivery. The packaging, the box, the wrappers, and even the descriptions and names of the cookies—I wanted to curate an experience. It's super fun. They're incredible gifts to give if you have a sweet tooth," Blake shared.

Blake's journey to creating these incredible cookies is just as interesting as the cookies themselves. Starting his business at 19, he shared how his background influenced his venture. "People always asked me that because it's kind of ironic I created this super decadent cookie brand. But it came from the fact that I lost 80 pounds. I always had this insane sweet tooth, so I channeled my sweet tooth into my passion for baking that I found as I was losing weight. I started making these insane desserts for my friends and family and it's helped me kind of transform my body and transform my whole train of thought. I used this as an outlet through that weight loss journey," he revealed.

The Blakery offers a variety of mouth-watering cookies, each more delectable than the last. Blake pointed out three of his cookies. "We have the Deep Dark Secret, which is a chocolate chip cookie stuffed with edible brownie batter. The Slam Dunk, which is one of our most popular—it’s our take on the 90s Dunkaroo nostalgic treat. And then we have our Candy Lover, which is a KitKat M&M cookie stuffed with a fudge brownie."

For those eager to try these delicious creations and order from The Blakery, visit theblakery.co and find them on social media at @theblakery.