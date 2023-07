The Diplomat Beach Resort’s Spa Director, Christina Kesaris-Tardi, joined Inside South Florida to share why you should stop in this month.

“Spa month is amazing because it's the summertime, and it's off season here in Florida,” says Kesaris-Tardi. “That allows us to give some great discounts for the locals to finally enjoy their local resorts and spas.”

