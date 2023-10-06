Indulge in the Flavors of Autumn with These Must-Try Fall Cocktails

Entertainment Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share a game-changing selection of fall-inspired cocktails perfect to get you in the seasonal sipping spirit.

“We are starting off with some delicious Scotch with a gold rush cocktail right here. So, I have a half ounce of some honey liqueur, I have a half ounce of some delicious simple syrup, and then one and a half ounces of some Chivas Regal Scotch whiskey,” says Zahn. “This has been aged a minimum of 15 years and then carefully and selectively finished in French and cognac barrels to really amplify and elevate any fall cocktail experience.” To purchase, visit Chivas.com.

Next, Zahn introduced us to a delicious creamy chocolate pumpkin spice liqueur, perfectly crafted with festive flavors and impeccably blended textures.

“This starts off with some chocolate from Belgium,” says Zahn. “It’s made in Austria and then we also have some pumpkin juice in there. We have some cloves, we have some cinnamon, all the wonderful accoutrements to craft the perfect pumpkin spice chocolate liqueur with a Mozart.” To purchase, visit MozartChocolateLiqueur.com.

If you’re craving something sweet, look no further than Bärenjäger Honey Liqueur, the perfect addition to any cocktail with a little kick to satisfy your taste buds.

“This is a game changer when it comes to any fall cocktail,” says Zahn. “So, Bärenjäger has 225 grams of delicious honey in each bottle. And this goes back to an ancient time when hunters tried to lure the bears out with some honey, so that's sort of what this is paying homage to. So, this is a great modifier for any drink. Hot toddies for fall? Put some Bärenjäger Honey on there.” To purchase, visit BärenjägerHoneyLiqueur.com.

And to round off the fall vibes, we raised a toast to Wines by JUSTIN, a world-class winery known for its stellar selection for any occasion.

“What I love about them is they have something for everybody,” says Zahn. “We have a Rosé, we have a Sauvignon blanc, and then we have a Cabernet Sauvignon. So, as we're moving into the fun fall seasons, this is a great pairing for like roasted potatoes as we steer towards Thanksgiving.” To purchase, visit Justinwine.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Prods.