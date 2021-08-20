Indulge in your next barbecue

It is possible to say yes to delicious flavor and no to bloating ingredients when planning your bbq menu. Nicole Young has some tasty suggestions for serving summer decadence while keeping things light.

Making simple swaps in barbecue favorite is an easy improvement. Swap a beef burger patty for stuffed shrimp instead. It's a way to indulge in a decadent meal while keeping things light and healthy. Head to People.com and search "Nicole Young Shrimp Burger" for more shrimp recipes.

Lighten your beverage load as well with Yellow Tail Pure Bright wines. They're lower in calories and alcohol percent compare to other wines. You still get a nice crisp flavor that's perfect for Summer.