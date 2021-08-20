Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Indulge in your next barbecue

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:25 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 13:25:46-04

It is possible to say yes to delicious flavor and no to bloating ingredients when planning your bbq menu. Nicole Young has some tasty suggestions for serving summer decadence while keeping things light.

Making simple swaps in barbecue favorite is an easy improvement. Swap a beef burger patty for stuffed shrimp instead. It's a way to indulge in a decadent meal while keeping things light and healthy. Head to People.com and search "Nicole Young Shrimp Burger" for more shrimp recipes.

Lighten your beverage load as well with Yellow Tail Pure Bright wines. They're lower in calories and alcohol percent compare to other wines. You still get a nice crisp flavor that's perfect for Summer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors