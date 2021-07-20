Indulge yourself during Miami Spa Month

From now to August 31st, Miami Spa Month will be held at participating hotels all throughout the city. One of the hotels taking part is the Carillon Miami.

At the wellness resort, you can enjoy over 60 fitness classes as well as indulge in spa treatments. At this spa, they follow an innovative approach to treating the mind, body, and soul.

The muscle recovery circuit will require you to take some time off for yourself as one session incorporates six treatments.

If muscle recovery isn’t your thing, the Carillon also offers more circuits, and surely they are offering great deals for Miami Spa Month.

If you want to know more of what Carillon Miami has to offer head on over to their website Carillonhotel.Com