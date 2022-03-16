Watch
Infiniti and WAZE team up for a unique way to celebrate women-owned businesses

Posted at 6:05 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 18:05:02-04

Automaker, Infiniti is proud to be celebrating women this month. They have partnered with WAZE to celebrate Women's History Month, honoring women who have paved the way forward.

The two companies joined forces to create an interactive map experience powered by WAZE that will give users the ability to find women owned businesses and historical landmarks in their communities.

“We partnered with WAZE to highlight female history and female owned businesses that are so important for our economy,” says Shelly Pratt Director of Marketing Communications & Media at Infiniti USA.

“The collaboration with WAZE will help promote our mission because most people use WAZE daily.” says Shelly. “Infiniti will be geo-targeting women owned businesses within the app so you can stop and support them.”

For more info visit InfinitiUSA.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Infiniti

