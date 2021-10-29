Watch
Innate Healthcare is helping patients heal from Neuropathy

Posted at 9:25 AM, Oct 29, 2021
Innate Healthcare's founder, Cory Hennessey, is here and he’s talking about neuropathy, which is pain from nerve damage, and how you can treat it without drugs or surgery.

At Innate Healthcare, they treat peripheral neuropathy, targeting peripheral nerves that aren't part of the central system. Nerves in the arms, legs, feet, and hands, can start to feel weak or numb. Most of the time, neuropathy is treated with drugs or surgery, but at Innate Healthcare, they take a more holistic approach.

With over 100 causes for neuropathy, it can happen whenever. Finding out the cause is a big part of developing the treatment, says Dr. Hennessey. After an exam, the doctor will be able to treat you specifically based on what's causing your pain, rather than just with drugs or surgery.

Innate Healthcare is offering a special right now for Inside South Florida viewers. You can give them a call at (954) 489-4790 to start your healing journey.

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

