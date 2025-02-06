Watch Now
Inside South Florida Celebrates Cameron Dobbs’s Birthday with a Surprise Studio Party

It was a day of celebration at Inside South Florida as the team came together to surprise host Cameron Dobbs for her birthday.

"It’s been a weird day with lots of secrets seemingly going around the station, but I'm just excited to be here," Cameron shared.

The biggest surprise of all came when all the members of the production team, flooded the studio to wish Cameron a happy birthday.

The birthday festivities didn’t overshadow the show’s mission, as Cameron reminded viewers that Black History Month is in full swing. Inside South Florida will continue to highlight Black Brilliance segments throughout February, celebrating culture, achievements, and stories from the Black community.

With laughter, cake, and plenty of well-wishes, Cameron’s 26th birthday was one to remember. As she put it, “I’m just excited to dive into this cake and celebrate with people I love.”

