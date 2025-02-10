Watch Now
Inside South Florida Fitness Challenge with Heather Frey’s Workout Routine

Inside South Florida turned up the heat with a dynamic fitness segment, where LaMyiah Pearlinia took on a challenging full-body workout guided by fitness expert, Heather Frey. From dive bomber push-ups to core-shaking planks, the routine focused on strength, endurance, and proper recovery.

Breaking Down the Workout

  1. Dive Bomber Push-Ups
    • This advanced variation of a push-up requires starting with hips raised, then diving forward into a low push-up position before rising back up.
    • Targets: Chest, shoulders, triceps, and core.
  2. Low Squats with Side Steps
    • A killer lower-body move, this exercise required participants to stay in a squat position while stepping side-to-side, never standing up.
    • Targets: Quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core stability.
  3. Core and Upper Body Planks
    Why Core Strength Matters

    Planks may seem simple, but they engage multiple muscle groups and improve posture and stability. The hosts acknowledged the difficulty but powered through, realizing that consistency makes all the difference.

    Recovery is Key

    The fitness pro wrapped up the session with essential recovery tips:

    • Replenish with protein: Eating within an hour of exercise helps muscle repair and growth.
    • Stay hydrated: Water intake is crucial for muscle function and recovery.
    • Take rest days: Recovery is just as important as training to prevent burnout and injuries.

    For more fitness tips and routines, follow Heather on Instagram, @HeatherSmashFit, and visit her website, SmashFit.com. Keep pushing toward your fitness goals!

