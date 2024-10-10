Inside South Florida Highlights Fall Health and Family Fun Tips with Emily Foley

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hiya, Jackery, and Target. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert Emily Foley joined Inside South Florida to share insights on keeping kids healthy, enjoying family time, and preparing for fall with eco-friendly power solutions.

Kids Daily MultivataminFoley emphasized the importance of children receiving essential nutrients and introduced Hiya Health, a natural vitamin brand designed specifically for kids. Hiya’s supplements are free from added sugars, artificial flavors, and gummy additives, containing over 15 essential vitamins and minerals. The vitamins are naturally sweetened with monk fruit, making them a nutritious choice for children. For more information, visit hiyahealth.com.

Fall for Furry FriendsFor family fun, Foley highlighted Target's new "Cuddle Collab," a collection inspired by social media influencers. This limited-edition line features 180 items ranging from apparel and accessories for pets and pet lovers to toys, treats, and home decor. With prices starting at just $3, the collection is available at Target stores and on target.com while supplies last.

Backup Power for AllFoley also recommended the Jackery 2000 v2 solar generator as a reliable and sustainable power source, especially during hurricane season. The compact and lightweight generator offers 1.3-hour fast charging, quiet operation, and solar charging support, making it an eco-friendly option for emergencies and outdoor adventures. For more information, visit jackery.com.

Viewers can follow Emily Foley on Instagram at @emilylfoley for additional family lifestyle tips and more information about the products discussed.