Inside South Florida honors AAPI heritage with Xixi Yang

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 23, 2023
TV Personality, Xixi Yang, a trailblazer who has made history, joined Inside South Florida to share the importance of Asian American Pacific Islander representation.

“There has been so much progress made when it comes to Asian American Pacific Islander representation, especially in film, Hollywood, and entertainment, but we still have a long way to go,” says Yang. “Let’s talk about the Oscars. There were so many iconic moments where we're making history for Asian American Pacific Islander talents. I just want to help to keep the dialogue going because it's not just representation around award show season. That comes off as a little performative. Being Asian American Pacific Islander, is who we are, and it is a beautiful part of our existence. I just want to make sure that it's not just a moment, but we can actually turn it into a movement.”

