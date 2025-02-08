Inside South Florida Hosts Super Bowl-Themed Game and Talks Predictions

With the Super Bowl just days away, the Inside South Florida team brought some excitement to the studio with a fun and fast-paced game, followed by a discussion on who they think will take home the championship trophy.

Co-hosts Cameron Dobbs and LaMyiah Pearlina kicked things off by sharing their thoughts on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. While Cameron remained neutral, appreciating the storylines of both teams, LaMyiah threw her support behind the Chiefs, citing curiosity over the much-discussed Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift relationship.

"The dream for all Swifties would be for Travis to win again and propose on the field," Cameron joked.

In the spirit of game day, the hosts took on a viral social media challenge—scooping as much “money” as possible into a plate with their eyes closed. The challenge resulted in laughs, competitive spirit, and a surprising amount of cash hitting the floor.

After all the fun and games, the hosts wrapped up by highlighting their continued Black Brilliance series in honor of Black History Month. Upcoming episodes will feature inspiring local figures, including a South Florida chef merging Haitian culture with home-cooked meals.

For viewers looking to share their own inspiring stories, the Inside South Florida team welcomes submissions through our Instagram at @insidesoflo.

Tune in to WSFL-39, the home of the Florida Panthers, for the latest Inside South Florida episodes and continued coverage of local culture, sports, and community-driven stories.