Inside South Florida is Back on the Track for NASCAR Cup Series 400 Weekend

Posted at 8:32 PM, Oct 19, 2023
Homestead Miami Speedway President, Al Garcia, joined Inside South Florida to rev up excitement for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series 400 weekend at Homestead Miami Speedway.

“NASCAR is inclusive, we're diverse, and we're innovative,” says Garcia. “We recognize that the regional sport of the 70s can get to the big leagues. And they're using South Florida, Miami as a platform to really advance the sport and expose it to a whole bunch of other people that were really unaware, not really dialed in, to the NASCAR culture.”

For more information, visit HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com

