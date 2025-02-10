Inside South Florida Kicks Off Black History Month with Trivia Showdown

Throughout February, Inside South Florida is celebrating Black Brilliance, highlighting contributions from Black trailblazers across industries. To kick off the month, co-hosts Cameron Dobbs and LaMyiah Pearlinia engaged in a fun and educational trivia game, testing their knowledge on Black excellence in sports, fashion, music, and culture.

The game featured multiple-choice questions on historical figures, legendary athletes, and cultural icons. Some highlights included:



First Black Model on GQ Cover: Cameron guessed correctly, choosing Tyra Banks, the first African American model to grace the cover of GQ Magazine .

Cameron guessed correctly, choosing Tyra Banks, the first African American model to grace the cover of . Track and Field Legend: LaMyiah nailed a sports history question, correctly identifying Jesse Owens, the athlete who dominated the 1936 Berlin Olympics, breaking world records and defying racial discrimination.

LaMyiah nailed a sports history question, correctly identifying Jesse Owens, the athlete who dominated the 1936 Berlin Olympics, breaking world records and defying racial discrimination. Miami’s Own Hip-Hop Coach: The duo also tackled a local culture question, revealing that Miami rap icon Uncle Luke is now a high school football coach at Edison High School.

The duo also tackled a local culture question, revealing that Miami rap icon Uncle Luke is now a high school football coach at Edison High School. Nike’s Latest WNBA Collab: LaMyiah took a shot at guessing which WNBA superstar recently collaborated with Nike on a hair-conscious hoodie design—she guessed Angel Reese, but the correct answer was A’ja Wilson, the three-time WNBA MVP.

The co-hosts wrapped up the segment by emphasizing how Black brilliance extends across industries, generations, and communities, making it a year-round celebration.

Stay tuned for more Black Brilliance segments on Inside South Florida, featuring local changemakers, entrepreneurs, and creatives making an impact in the community.

For the latest updates, follow @insidesoflo and watch the show weekdays at 6 PM on WSFL-39, the home of the Florida Panthers.