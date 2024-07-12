Inside South Florida: Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Broward County

Inside South Florida welcomed back Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society of Broward County, who introduced viewers to Oreo, a lovable four to five-year-old Shih Tzu in need of a new home.

Cherie shared that Oreo was surrendered by his family due to an out-of-state move, but emphasized that this change might be for the best as Oreo requires regular grooming to maintain his long coat. She highlighted the importance of considering grooming needs before adopting pets, particularly breeds like Shih Tzus that require professional care to avoid matting and knots.

Cherie also discussed the broader responsibilities of pet ownership, such as ensuring pets receive annual vaccinations and regular veterinary check-ups. She pointed out that while the adoption fee for a dog over six months is $200, ongoing expenses for food and medical care are important considerations for potential pet owners.

The Humane Society of Broward County offers a variety of animals for adoption, including dogs, cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Cherie mentioned that if you adopt a rabbit or guinea pig, the adoption fee for a second one is waived, encouraging potential adopters to consider taking home a pair.

For those interested in adopting Oreo or learning more about other available pets, Cherie recommended visiting the Humane Society's website at humanebroward.com. The site updates frequently, providing information on available pets, events, and volunteer opportunities. The Humane Society of Broward County is located at 2070 Griffin Road, just a block west of I-95.