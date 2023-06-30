Watch Now
Inside South Florida ruffles feathers with fabulous drag superstar

Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 30, 2023
Dialing up the South Florida Drag World Team's sensational Miss Athena Dion, we turn up the Pride celebration in a grand fashion as our ISF host joins her at R House in Wynwood, where she flawlessly served up the vibes and the looks.

“We're a show with heart, you know what I mean?” says Dion. “We're all one big family and I think that kind of translates throughout the show, and I think people get a sense of I'm welcomed here, I know these people, I belong here, and I think that's what keeps them coming back for more.”

For more information, visit RHouseWynwood.com.

