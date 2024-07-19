Inside South Florida Takes You Behind the Scenes of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo

For over 40 years, Cirque du Soleil has transformed the circus into an art form and immersive experience. Inside South Florida takes you behind the scenes of their magical world with "Corteo." This enchanting production tells the story of the endearing clown Mauro, who finds himself in a mysterious space between heaven and earth, transported through this realm by a series of whimsical and thrilling characters.

Before opening night, Inside South Florida had exclusive access to the rehearsals of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo.

"We have big shows and Corteo is one of those shows. When we travel from city to city, I believe we have around 27 trucks, and the techs set that all up when we come in on loading day," explained head coach, Michael Ocampo. "It's a period piece, which is really nice. The costumes and the music are lovely. And of course, as you would expect from Cirque, it's a high-level acrobatic show."

Corteo features over 15 acts, ranging from hilarious comedy to gravity-defying acrobatics. The delightful cast of characters suspend reality and keep audiences breathlessly engaged.

Backstage, acrobat Jonathan Buese, from Gainesville, Florida, shared his experience. "There are trainees on stage as we prepare technically and acrobatically. You’ve got to be really efficient and get your stuff done. A lot of our training comes from our gymnastics careers and previous experience with the company... I'm in the final act of the show, performing with the gymnastics high bar act. It involves six high bars, a cube in the middle, and two on the side. It requires a lot of teamwork and timing."

Corteo's stage setup is unique, with the central stage dividing the venue so each half of the audience faces the other half. This gives a unique perspective not only of the show but also a performer’s eye view of the audience.

"This is by far the most theatrical show that Cirque has. We're playing ourselves on stage with a lot of liberties, not much choreography, just being ourselves and fitting with our characters. There's a lot more acting in this show than I've ever done before, which is a good challenge," Jonathan added.

Since its premiere in Montreal in April 2005, Corteo has amazed over 10 million spectators in 20 countries on four continents. The nearly two-hour show allows audiences to reflect on the happiness captured in life and take a piece of that joy home with them. It’s an experience you won’t forget.

Corteo is currently being presented at the Amerind Bank Arena until July 21. Each Cirque du Soleil show is more than a circus; it’s a theatrical performance. Corteo is another timeless celebration where illusion teases reality, offering fun for the entire family.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Cirque du Soleil’s website, cirquedusoleil.com/corteo, or the Amerind Bank Arena box office. Don’t miss this enchanting experience!