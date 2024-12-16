Inside South Florida's Generosity Shines: Operation Christmas Child Breaks Records

This year, Inside South Florida celebrated the spirit of giving by supporting Operation Christmas Child (OCC) with the help of host Cameron Dobbs who has been dedicated to this project since 2018. The results? An astonishing 1,439 shoeboxes packed and sent to children in hard-to-reach areas around the world, surpassing the original goal of 1,000.

What is Operation Christmas Child?

OCC, a project of Samaritan's Purse, has been changing lives since 1993 by delivering shoeboxes filled with gifts, toys, hygiene items, and school supplies to children in need. To date, the initiative has reached over 220 million children, spreading hope and joy to some of the world's most remote communities. For faith believers, the program also offers an opportunity to share the gospel.

A Record-Breaking Year for ISF

Thanks to the SoFlo Squad's generosity, teamwork, and determination:



1,439 shoeboxes were donated in 2024.

The team surpassed their all-time record, bringing the grand total to 6,002 shoeboxes since 2018.

Whether through shopping, packing, transporting boxes, or supporting the effort, every contribution played a part in this extraordinary achievement.

Looking Ahead

With this year’s success, the bar is set even higher for 2025. Here’s to another 1,000 shoeboxes—and more lives touched—next year. Happy Holidays, SoFlo!