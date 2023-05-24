Inside South Florida’s Jason Carter catches up with the Miami Marlins

Our Host, Jason Carter, joined the Miami Marlins players, staff, and the Chief Commercial Officer, David Oxfeld, to share why the stadium is a great place for the entire family.

“Mondays we'll have $1 kids. Tuesdays, we have Taco Tuesdays. Wednesday we have our four for $44 Pack presented by Pepsi. Thursdays we have Happy Hour, Fridays we have Burger and Beer,” says Oxfeld. “There are lots of different opportunities for everybody where baseball is part of the experience, but it's not the only experience.”

For more information, visit mlb.com/marlins