Inside the Black Box returns this fall on Crackle

Inside the Black Box has returned for season two. Emmy Winning Actor, Joe Morton, and Acting Coach and Casting Director, Tracey Moore, joined Inside South Florida to share what the series has in store for its fans.

“Season two, if not as exciting, is more exciting than season one,” says Morton. “You're going to see a number of aspiring actors who will bring their talents to the fore and show off what they can do on the stage below them.”

The series recognizes actor of color and how race impacts their journey.

“We talk about things and aspects of an actor's journey that they need,” says Moore. “We try to encourage every aspect of the actor’s journey from training to inspiration to mental care.”

“Inside the Black Box” premieres December 1st on Crackle.

