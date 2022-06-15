Inside the Disney Dream as it makes historic embarkation from Port of Miami

The magic of Disney has arrived here in Miami as its newest cruise ship. The Disney Dream promises to be a Disney experience like none other.

Our ISF Correspondent, Miriam Tapia stepped aboard to give us an inside look at just how magical this ship is.

This marks the ships first ever embarkation from Miami and for the next year, families in South Florida can enjoy a Disney vacation right in our backyard.

The Dream is one out of four ships from the Disney Cruise line with all of them having different experiences to offer.

"There are so many great features on board this ship. Now, one of my favorites is here where we are standing on the on the dock is our family water coaster. It is exhilarating and it spans the entire upper deck of the ship," says Yolanda Cade, VP of Communications, Disney Cruise Line.

There's also an Oceaneer Club, which is aimed for kids ages between the ages of 3 and 12 years old.

"At Disney we like to accommodate for everybody. So Children and parents are more than welcome to come and play during our open house times. But during our secure programs when it is just for the kids, children are immersed in different environments. So we got Andy's room. we got the Disney Infinity, Pixie Hollow and the Millennium Falcon," says Ben, Manager of the Oceaneer Club.

Another key component to the Disney Cruise Line are the restaurants. In the Disney Dream, you can enjoy from a variety of eateries like the Royal Palace. Enchanted Garden and Animators Palate.

"Animators Palate has been created as a token of appreciation for our Disney animators, so classic Disney animators and the whole thing is it's moving, it's alive. And when our guests are seated for dinner the restaurant comes to light and we have crush that comes to talk to guests," says George Deodorscu, restaurant manager of Animator's Palate.

Food, fun and magic, that's what the Dream will offer when families come to the ship.

"When families get on board on the Disney Dream, they are going to be really just a star finished by the legendary Disney Service , a quality of the entertainment, really world class crew here that bring these experiences to life. It's just incredible and just to see so many features around the ship to explore and there's so much fun and relaxation to be had for the entire family like nothing they've ever experienced and like only Disney can do," says Cade.

If you want to know more information or get tickets you can go to disneycruise.disney.go.com