Inside the Kaseya Center: Exclusive Behind the Scenes Look as the Miami Heat Prepare for Action

Miami Heat In-Game Hosts Dale McLean and Kelly Blanco, along with Miami Heat DJ M DOT, joined Inside South Florida to give us an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Kaseya Center as the Heat gear up to take on the court.

“I’m having so much fun, as a hometown girl this is a dream come true,” says Blanco. “And Dale and I have worked together on many different hosting gigs for over a decade. So, it's pretty cool to be able to do this in your hometown with your home team with one of your good friends.”

With 15 seasons of experience, Dale expressed the magical feeling of connecting with fans and calling the Kaseya Center his home.

“I’m still not use to it, I go out and people are like yelling, ‘uptown Dale,’” says McLean. “I don't look at it that way, as they're thinking as I'm someone. I'm still Dale just walking around the streets of the 305, but it's good to hear them yell me out, shout me out, because they've been along with the journey with me since 06.”

We also caught up with DJ M DOT how shared how the diversity of Miami's culture influences his music playlist selections.

“What's awesome about Miami is that we have so many different cultures here and you know, ethnicities, and the one thing that brings us together is what? Music,” says DJ M DOT. “You can hear a hip hop song one second, you can hear a reggaeton song, you know, and then you can hear a merengue song and bring it back, there's some old school hip hop or r&b song, and again like we all you know, we can all relate to it because we've heard these songs at some point in time living in Miami.”

For more information, visit NBA.com/heat