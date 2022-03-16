Inside the new venture Fyllo, from entrepreneur Chad Bronstein

Entrepreneur Chad Bronstein is no stranger to hard work. At just 35 years old, he has established himself as a trailblazer in technology and Cannabis.

Bronstein told Inside South Florida’s Jason Carter, “My parents always pushed my work ethic. They would call me a nag, if I wanted something I had to work for it. I’m always in competition with myself.”

Carter asked if there was one moment Bronstein thought to himself that he could be successful. Chad replied, “when I was 10 years old there was a Beenie Baby craze going on like Pokémon today. Everyone said they’re collectables we’re going to keep them forever. I was buying the ones worth money and turning around selling them. That’s when I realized I was good at sales, and I’ve always believed in myself. Be confident and manifest what you want.”

Bronstein’s new venture is Fyllo, a hybrid of cannabis and tech.

“I was running a large company, but I was getting bored. I had a couple of opportunities, but I like challenging environments. Cannabis seemed like an opportunity to build a company that would eventually become mainstream,” said Bronstein. “It’s destigmatized what people think of cannabis. We have mainstream companies buying our data constantly. I’ve learned so much about what cannabis is and how it helps people.”

Bronstein teamed up with former world champion boxer, Mike Tyson, for the initiative.

“He’s super down-to-earth, he talks about decriminalizing cannabis and getting people out of the prison system and how cannabis has made him a better person,” said Bronstein. “Mike Tyson is an icon.”

What does the future look like for Chad?

“I would like to keep investing in more companies and help other CEO’s in the future. Stepping back from operations and helping ventures become more successful is something I’m passionate about.”

For more info visit HelloFyllo.com