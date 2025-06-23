Inside the World’s Most Luxurious Cruise Suite: Regent Seven Seas Unveils Sky View Regent Suite

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Regent Seven Seas Cruises. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Just when you thought luxury cruising had reached its peak, Regent Seven Seas Cruises is setting a new standard. The ultra-luxury line is making waves with the reveal of its most opulent accommodation yet: the Sky View Regent Suite, debuting aboard the brand-new Seven Seas Prestige.

At nearly 9,000 square feet, this two-story floating palace is the largest all-inclusive cruise suite in history, complete with a private elevator, in-suite spa treatments, a full gym, and a personal butler. Guests will also enjoy 3,750 square feet of private balcony space, offering panoramic views as they sail across the globe. “That’s roughly the size of four average U.S. homes,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer from Regent Seven Seas, during an interview on Inside South Florida.

The perks don’t stop there. Guests in the Sky View Regent Suite will also be treated to a private dining room with custom gourmet menus, a dedicated chauffeur and car in every port, and access to exclusive onboard experiences.

But even travelers not staying in the top-tier suite can expect a lavish experience. The ship offers all-suite, all-balcony accommodations, free unlimited shore excursions, gourmet dining, unlimited Wi-Fi, and even complimentary valet laundry.

Surprisingly, luxury may be more affordable than expected. “It might sound like the price tag is high, but when you consider everything that’s included, and compare it to a land-based vacation where you’re paying for all these things separately, the overall price point is actually lower,” Jason explained.

Bookings for the Seven Seas Prestige open June 25, and the company recommends booking early to secure your preferred suite and itinerary.