InstaXplosion is rewarding followers and boosting brand engagement

Entrepreneurs can find it challenging to connect with their customers. Co-founder and CEO of InstaXplosion, Sir Marco Robinson, joined Inside South Florida to share how the platform can boost engagement and create marketing opportunities.

“Myself and my partner, Simon Hearn, created a loyalty card, which could actually go into your phone’s wallet and track the points that your follower would earn by commenting on your posts,” says Robinson. “It's a way to automatically retrieve the email addresses from followers. I created a program where every time someone comments on your posts or mentions you, they get points.”

InstaXplosion offers a wide range of rewards to excite and entice your social media following.

“They can redeem points for books, master classes, and receive up to 90% discount for luxury vacations,” says Robinson. “You can actually white label your own products and services and include them within the loyalty card initiative.”

For more information, visit CreateDemand.ai

