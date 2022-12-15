Intimate and leisurewear shopping gift guide

Finding the best fitting and stylish leisure wear and undergarments can be challenging. Bestselling Author and Style Expert, Jene Luciani Sena, joined Inside South Florida to share ideas to help you find the best gifts.

“Salty Mermaid makes sustainable swimwear. They have an amazingly giftable apparel assortment, as well,” says Sena. “It comes in three designs. You can mix and match with your friends.” Find these items at SaltyMermaid.com

If getting in shape is one of your New Year’s Resolutions, you may need a new sports’ bra to fit your curves.

“You can jiggle, jump and dance with confidence,” says Sena. “It's fully adjustable and the flex version also promises zero bounce.” Find these items at SheFit.com

Your holiday event is around the corner. If you’re worried about fitting into your party dress, Honey Love may be a perfect option for you.

“It offers many powerful and innovative products, including a superpower brief. It is amazing for all shapes and sizes,” says Sena. “It has targeting compression panels, which actually target and shape areas where you need it the most.” Find these products at HoneyLove.com and receive 10% off with code JENE

For more information, visit jeneluciani.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jene Luciani Sena.