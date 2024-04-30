Introducing Hismile Toothpaste: A Delicious and Healthy Choice

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Elena Duque Beauty. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle Expert Elena Duque joined Inside South Florida to introduce viewers to Hismile Toothpaste, a product that has been making waves both in stores and on social media. With a variety of flavors like cotton candy and red velvet, Hismile Toothpaste offers a unique twist on traditional dental care.

One of the first questions many people have is how a toothpaste that tastes like dessert can actually be good for you. Elena explained that Hismile Toothpaste is formulated by a team of research and development specialists who spent 18 months perfecting the fluoride plus formula. The toothpaste is sugar-free, cruelty-free, and free of pegs and SLS, making it a healthy choice for dental care.

But does it actually leave your mouth feeling clean? Elena noted that Hismile Toothpaste has received high ratings on the Yuka app, a platform that evaluates the healthiness of consumer products. The toothpaste's cooling agent provides a refreshing sensation, leaving your mouth feeling fresh and clean after each use.

With over 20 flavors to choose from, Hismile Toothpaste is designed for ages six and up, making it suitable for the whole family to enjoy. For those interested in learning more or purchasing Hismile Toothpaste, they can visit the website hismileteeth.com.